LAHORE - Defending judicial activism, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has said that it is constitutional responsibility of the apex court to intervene and remove shortcomings of state institutions in larger public interest.

Speaking as chief guest at fourth convocation of Services Institute of Medical Sciences at Al-Hamra on Saturday, he said that the judiciary was custodian of the fundamental rights of people of Pakistan and as such duty bound to play its due role.

The top judge said that he worked wholeheartedly with honesty and integrity to safeguard the interests of the masses.

“I work from 9am to midnight. Moral righteousness is my motto,” he said, adding that his test had started and results would be out after his retirement.

The CJP noted that provision of quality health services was neither his nor court’s job. “But removing flaws of institutions is the constitutional obligation of the judiciary.

There were flaws in hospital management systems and it was constitutional responsibility of the court to intervene. Judiciary did not interfere in the internal matters of any institution,” he held.

Referring to the private medical teaching institutions and healthcare centres, he said that these were merely money making shops.

He said that these institutions were charging huge fee and in return giving quacks to the nation. He said that private hospitals were giving little against the huge amounts being charged to the patients.

Justice Saqib Nisar said that Rs726 million were recovered from private medical colleges and returned to the students.

He said that it was his judicial duty to lay down a criterion for medical colleges to put to an end to exploitation of the hapless students and parents.

“Did I exceed my jurisdiction by taking measures to ensure that tertiary hospitals have enough number of doctors, allied staff and medicines?” he asked from the audience.

Referring to his observations during visits to hospitals across the country, he said that it was a pity that the health facilities were unsatisfactory.

About the female doctors who usually quit profession after getting married, he said that it was big injustice with the nation.

“If you sit at home after completing degree, it will be violation of the oath which is to help the ailing humanity. Prior to the abolition of quota system, girls were getting lesser seats.

But now they are getting more seats than male counterparts on the basis of open merit. Quitting profession after completing degrees is not in the interest of the nation.”

The top judge added that the female doctors must convince their families to allow them working so they could repay the resources provided by the state for their education.

The CJP recalled some incidents of his childhood when he used to accompany her mother to the hospitals.

“At the age of eight, I used to take my mother to the doctor on a tonga. We used to spend hours at the clinic. Those who suffer can understand the pain of others.

My mother taught my brother and me to serve humanity. She prayed to God to protect us from all difficulties,” he said.

“I have spent my whole life working for the provision of justice. The purpose of my life is to stay loyal to my profession.

The real service is to fulfil your professional responsibilities with dignity and sincerity. My test has started and its results will come after I retire,” he said.

Principal SIMS Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellors of University of Health Sciences, King Edward Medical University and Fatima Jinnah Medical University and Principal of Ameerud Din Medical College also participated in the event where 191 students were awarded degrees and position holders were given gold medals.

APP adds: Chief Justice of Pakistan advised the medical students to serve the nation by fulfilling their responsibilities towards the ailing humanity.

He said that it was needed to come forward as per the requirements of the present circumstances for the development and prosperity of the country.

He appreciated the results of the Institute and wished the students all the success in their future career especially in the medical profession, where they have to work round the clock.

Discharging professional duties with sincerity was a true service, the CJP added.

Addressing on the occasion, Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Mahmood Ayaz said that all the students and their parents who got degrees in 2018 deserve the greetings.

He said that after wearing white coats, they have to come in practical field to work for the ailing humanity in the hospitals.

Prof Mahmood Ayaz lauded the efforts and steps by the Chief Justice of Pakistan towards health sector.