Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar said that it won’t be allowed that water is being stolen from Abbasia Link Canal and poor farmers are suffering.

The CJP was hearing a petition in the Lahore Supreme Court registry related to river Ravi and Abbasia Link Canal.

During the hearing, the CJP asked whether the Punjab government knows about the situation and what steps can be taken in this regard. Why is India stealing Pakistan’s water, saying that it will not be allowed to do so, he added.

The top judge ordered that an operation should be conducted along with the police so that no one is deprived of the resource.