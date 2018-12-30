Share:

NAWABSHAH - Polio would soon be eradicated from the district with dedicated efforts of health and related departments, said deputy commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar.

Addressing a meeting convened to oversee the arrangements of upcoming 4-day long round of Polio eradication campaign set to commence from January 21, 2019, he appreciated working of Polio teams and urged that to achieve 100 percent target of Polio vaccination, a joint effort was responsibility of all of us. He instructed all Assistant Commissioners to monitor Polio teams to make the campaign successful and prevent children from permanent disability.

He also instructed officials of District health department to utilise all its capabilities to vaccinate children up to the age of five years.

The DC said that he would also visit different vaccination sites, adding that slackness would not be tolerated in this regard. DC instructed Police to ensure security of polio workers during the polio campaign. Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Muhammad Yousuf Zardari said that the four day Polio eradication campaign would start from January 21, 2019 and conclude on January 24, 2019. He said that 3,57,332 children up to the age of five years would be administered Polio drops for which 873 Polio teams are formed. He said that 68 Medical Officers and 183 Area in-charges are assigned the task at the union council level to achieve the vaccination target.