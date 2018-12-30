Share:

PML-N leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a major security threat.

“ No one can stop value of rupee for 4 years artificially. The rupee is receiving kicks like football today. And PM says he does not know how the rupee value fell. Such PM is a threat to national security”, he said this while addressing foundation day ceremony of PML-N here on Sunday.

PM has given the gift of inflation to the nation and people are now praying for his departure. Imran Khan is still standing on a container.

Responding to a query he said ears should not be lent to statements of Fawad Chaudhry because he became loudspeaker of their party.

He questioned, is this is a state of Madina? Where friends of rulers are being favoured.

We have not sought NRO from Imran Khan but NRO has been given to Aleema Khan, he added.

He underlined that Pakistan was dismembered by weakening Muslim League. 1971 tragedy bears witness to it.

Nawaz Sharif sepoy of Quaid-e-Azam emerged and he infused a new spirit in Muslim League, he remarked.

He said that no one can create a crack in PML-N. If someone steps out of this caravan then he will become Chaudhry Nisar.

Nawaz government has not come to end for not accepting the advice of Chaudhry Nisar. But PML-N was punished for committing the sin of making the country impregnable and forming CPEC.

World Bank and IMF praised national economy during PML-N government but nets of conspiracies were woven and PTI which had lost by-polls was given victory.

Ahsan went on to say Pakistan army and people of Pakistan achieved success in the war on terror while Pervez Musharraf fought the war for dollars and Nawaz Sharif fought the war for sake of the nation.