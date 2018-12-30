Share:

LAHORE - All Punjab Police Inter Region Tournament entered into fourth day on Saturday at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh. This sports festival for policemen is being held under the supervision of SP (Headquarters) Syed Karrar Hussain. ASP Gulberg Abdul Wahab along with ASP (Headquarters) Ayesha Butt inaugurated the competitions of Judo in the tournament. On the 4th day of the tournament, teams of Punjab Constabulary, Police Training College Chuhng, as well as Lahore, Gujranwala and Dera Ghazi Khan Region of Punjab Police participated in the competitions of Judo category events. SP Sadar Division Syed Ali was the chief guest on this occasion. Team of Lahore region successfully won 7 gold medals and remained on first position whereas Gujranwala region secured 2nd position, winning 1 gold and 4 silver medals whereas team of Punjab Constabulary remained at 3rd position by winning 01 gold and 02 silvers medals in the Judo competitions. SP Sadar Division Syed Ali distributed medals and prizes among the players of winning teams. Different teams including Lahore, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan, Police Training College Chuhng, Punjab Constabulary, and Rawalpindi region of Punjab Police are taking part in this tournament. ASP Headquarter Ayesha Butt presented honorary shield to the chief guest SP Sadar Division Syed Ali on this occasion.–Staff Reporter