Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called on Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report and the matter of party leaders name being placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Sindh chief minister also briefed the PPP chairman about performance of the party’s government in the province.

Murad Ali Shah said that his government provided subsidy to all sugar mills according to the law. He said subsidy was given to all sugar mills and not few chosen mills. He said after approval of Sindh Assembly, subsidy given to sugar mills in the province.

He said all parties had backed the resolution about subsidy, which was tabled by the PTI MPA Khurram Sherzaman thus it was the decision of the entire house and not the government alone.

The chief minister said that he is being subjected to media trial with levelling allegations against him. Murad Shah said targeting Sindh government the PPP being subjected to media trial.

Shah said he is elected chief minister by millions of people and he won’t do anything wrong.

Sindh’s Information Advisor, Murtaza Wahab, in a separate statement said that all 32 sugar mills in Sindh were given subsidy including the sugar mill of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.