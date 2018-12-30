Share:

ISLAMABAD - Dr Masud Ahmad, an illustrious scientist of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), died here on Saturday. He was 74 and left behind three daughters and a widow.

His funeral prayer will be held here at H-11 Graveyard on Monday (December 31) at 2 pm, said a PAEC press release.

Dr Masud remained Member Science in the PAEC from 2001 till 2006 and also served as member, Chairman Advisory Council till 2016. He was well rated in the area of Theoretical Physics.

He held great respect and admiration for his work in the service of the country. In recognition of his significant contribution in Pakistan’s nuclear programme, he was conferred upon Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by the government.

PAEC Chairman Muhammad Naeem, in his condolence message, expressed deep sorrow over Dr Masud’s sad demise and termed it a great loss to the PAEC and his family.