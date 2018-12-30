Share:

ISLAMABAD:- The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Saturday defeated the GB Scouts in the first ever ice hockey match played in Naltar, Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Players from both the sides showed some extraordinary skills but no team could score any goal within stipulated time. The winner team was decided on penalty shootout, where Shahsyar of the Pakistan Air Force team scored the only goal, said a press release issued here by the PAF. The history of ice hockey in GB region can be related to a local game “Ghatal”, which is also played with two sticks and a ball.