LAHORE - The PHC has completed training of 22 pathologists, 310 healthcare service providers (HCSPs) and 27 lab technicians on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) during the last week.

The trained pathologists and lab technicians belonged to Multan, 310 HCSPs – 158 homoeopathic doctors and 152 hakeems – were from the districts of Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, NankanaSahab and Narowal. They are practising medicine and providing lab services in different parts of these districts. They were impartedtraining on theirrespective MSDS in separate sessions and batches. Additional Director (Trainings) PHC Dr Majid Latif, Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Dr Imtiaz Ali, Homoeopathic doctor Jamil Akhter Ghauri and Hakeem Farooq-ul-Hassan were the trainers. In these workshops, training is also imparted on continuity of treatment and care, patients’ rights and awareness, record keeping, facility management and safety, infection control, management of medication, human resource and effective arrangements for waste disposal.

So far the PHC had conducted 552workshops for the training of 22,287 health professionals, HCSPs, staff and managers of more than 18,000 HCEs.