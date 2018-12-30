Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Khurrum Sher zaman stated that Asif Ali Zardari is responsible of disaster from Karachi to Kashmore. The political life of Asif Ali Zardari is over. He should be prepared to pay the price of his sins.

“Ex-President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari had nothing constructive to speak about in the recent Kashmore gathering. He seemed unprepared. The speech of Zardari was the speech of a lost and rattled politician,” the PTI city president said.

He added: “Bilawal Zardari should ask his father why his mother Bibi Shaheed kept him away from politics. Bibi knew that if Asif Ali Zardari came back into politics, he would kill the politics of Bhutto. This is the result of Asif Ali Zardari’s politics that the entire Sindh is against Peoples Party.”

“When he saw his seat vanishing out of his hands, he started telling stories of development plans. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto assigned the responsibility of taking care of the children to Zardari in Dubai. The corruption of the father has made the political career of his children bleak.” SherZaman said.

He stated, “If you ask anybody who is the king of corruption, the answer will be Zardari. If Asif Ali Zardari doesn’t fear anyone, he should face his cases.”