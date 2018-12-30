Share:

Kandhkot - Former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that there was no need for the authorities to put him on the Exit Control List (ECL) as he had already submitted his passport at the time of applying for bail.

Addressing a gathering in Kashmore, the Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson said that their opponents were doing propaganda to change the public perception but they won’t succeed. "They just want to create drama [out of fake accounts case] but rest assured it won't affect the party's voter," Zardari said. "We want you [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] to stay but what else we can do if you are up to ending the political institutions. We are fighting for our people."

The PPP co-chairman said he successfully ran his party’s government for a full 5-year term and they introduced 18th amendment which has benefitted the provinces.

But he regretted that in the country 71-year history the establishment did not treat well people who worked for country’s development.

Zardari said that they toppled late Benazir Bhutto's government twice, martyred her but still couldn't stop her.

"They weren't able to topple my government. I completed my five-year tenure. Worked for the poor, distributed provincial budget equally but those who are sitting away can't understand it." Zardari told the attendants of the rally that “he speaks in Urdu so that those who are deaf, dumb and blind in Islamabad could hear him”.

"How can I make those people understand something who are up for ending political institutions? What can I do if you don't have any senses?" Zardari asked.

“We are fighting for the sake of motherland,” he said and added that he was not scared. “The more they hinder us the more we shall advance,” he said.

The former president said that there will be a day when Sindh will have its own gas company like the province made its own coal company and made people of Pakistan their partners. The former president said that the federal board of revenue was stronger during his tenure.

Speaking on occasion, senior politician and former minister Sardar Saleem Jaan Mazari said that Kashmore district is a PPP stronghold and it will remain so. He also highlighted different problems being faced by the people of the area.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah in his address assured to resolve the public issues of Kashmore. He said the special focus of their government is on education and health throughout Sindh. He said that Ghotki and Kandhkot bridge will be built after finding a suitable location at the river Indus.