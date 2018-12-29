Share:

SHEIKHUPURA-Six members of a same family including four women drowned when their car skidded off road and plunged into in Upper Gogera Canal near Farooqabad in the wee hours of Saturday.

The rescue and police officials confirmed the gruesome accident occurred due to low visibility caused by dense fog.

According to details, the ill-fated family members, in a car, were on the way to Gujranwala from village Chambal located in the remit of Farooqabad Saddr Police to attend funeral of their relative.

Rescuers informed the ill-fated family might have adopted a shortcut and travelled on Katcha road along the Upper Gogera Canal. Due to low visibility caused by dense fog, the only male family member Jehangir who was driving the car failed to judge correct direction on the way.

As a result, the car vehicle after skidded of the katcha canal thoroughfare and plunged into the canal. When fog reduced to some extent around 10am, some passersby spotted the car floating in the canal.

In the mean time some other people also gathered on the site and informed the Rescue 1122. The rescuers divers pulled out the dead bodies after cut body of the car.

Later, the deceased were identified as Jahangir, his teenage son, Risata Bibi, Sumaira Bibi, Balqees Bibi and Rehmat Bibi.

The rescuer shifted the dead bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have also started investigation into the incident.

The gruesome accident caused grief and sorrow among the locals and heirs of the deceased persons. Moving scenes were observed as the entire village Chambal mourn the unwarranted accident that perished the entire family.