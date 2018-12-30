Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tayyab Aslam won the 12th DG Rangers (Sindh) National Squash Championship-2018 title after defeating Ammad Fareed 3-1 in the final played at Sindh Rangers Jahangir Khan Squash Complex North Nazimabad, Karachi on Saturday.

While veteran Muqaddas Ashraf has become the ladies champion after thrashing former Pakistan number 1 female player Rushana Mehboob 3-1 in the final.

Major General Muhammad Saeed, Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and distributed cash and trophies among the players, while Jahangir Khan, Brigadier Abdul Ghaffar, Sector Commander Sachal Rangers and others were also present on the occasion.

Tayyab was hot favourite to grab the title as he is not only enjoying much higher PSA rankings but also presently he is Pakistan number 1 squash player as well. Ammad, on the other hand is playing one of the best squash of his entire career as Ammad had settled in USA two years back and ever since his return, Ammad is playing top class squash and also represented country in World Team Squash Championship in France last year, besides appearing in number of PSA events as well.

The first game started with Tayyab settling down well while Ammad also responded in style. Both players were involved in fierce battle and displayed quality squash, which was duly appreciated by the crowd. Tayyab soon changed gears and started to pile more and more pressure on Ammad, who was just looking cornered and had no clues what was coming next at him. Tayyab clinched the first game 11-7 in 12 minutes.

Ammad after going down in the first game, started the second game with new pledge and confidence and soon he was dictating terms. Tayyab was looking puzzled and was feeling the heat as Ammad was pressing hard and putting Tayyab to run to all corners of the court. Ammad played one of the best squash of the tournament and took second game 11-4 in 7 minutes. After playing so well and putting Tayyab to sword, all of a sudden, Ammad was looking off-colour and not present in the court.

He matched fire with fire for the majority of third game and occasionally, he did pose serious challenge to Tayyab, but he committed unforced and uncharacteristic mistakes, which simply gifted third game to Tayyab 11-8 in 17 minutes.

The real battle was witnessed in the 4th game. Ammad was not ready to concede easily and was giving his all. On the other hand, Tayyab was sensing if he allowed Ammad room and space, it will spell disaster for him. Both played long rallies and pushed each other hard and it was seesaw battle, which kept on swinging from one way to another, both fought for each and every point. It was very hard to determine, who will eventually prevail, as both were not ready to back off.

Ammad had chances to close down the game but once again same errors cost him dearly and Tayyab never required any second invitations. It was 9-9 and Ammad was serving, but he made highly shocking mistake, which gave Tayyab chance to serve for the game and match. Leading 10-9, the rally continued to prolong and crowd was anticipating Ammad’s comeback, but Ammad hit the tin, which gave Tayyab game 11-9 in 24 minutes, thus title in exactly one hour of superb squash. Tayyab was awarded a trophy and Rs 2,83,560, while Amamd received runners up trophy and Rs 173,472.

The females final also lived up to expectations, as it was battle between the two old warriors, who had played against each other on numerous occasions. It was golden opportunity for both ladies to set hands on titl, as Faiza and Madina sisters were out and Riffat had lost in the quarterfinals.

It was Muqaddas, who adjusted well and started to dominate Rushana and soon it was 11-5 in favour of Muqaddas. Second game was also identical to the first and Muqaddas took the game with same 11-5 margin. After losing two games and fully aware of the fact, it’s now or never, Rushana finally woke up and started t show what she was capable of. Rushana took third game 11-3. Fourth game was played on high tempo and both ladies were giving their best and trying to match fire with fire. Muqaddas was looking tired but sensing the title was just a few points away, she was playing for her life, while Rushana was missing that final push. Muqaddas pushed hard and the fortune always favours the brave as Muqaddas finally landed the title by winning the 4th game 11-9. The match lasted for 25 minutes. It was first title for Muqaddas after quite some time. She was awarded trophy and cash of Rs 70,890, while Rushana received runners up trophy and Rs 43,368 cash.