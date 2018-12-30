Share:

LAHORE - The United Business Group (UBG) this year again has swept the elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) for the fifth consecutive year with historic margin, winning all the seats of president, senior vice president and four vice presidents.

According to the unofficial results, Daroo Khan from Balochistan secured his seat for the president while Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig was declared victorious as senior vice president.

While talking to media after thumping victory in FPCCI election, UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said that the result of election indicates confidence of business community in the UBG policies. He said, “We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders.”

All candidates of rival groups Pakistan Businessman Panel and Pakistan Business Group were defeated. He vowed to serve the business community with same zeal and passion like in the past. He said that his group would not pay attention to differences and continue to work for country’s economic growth. He said that in order to increase exports and promote small industry his team would consult with the government.

He asked the business community to get united on single agenda of economic prosperity. He said the United Business Group will evolve a roadmap for year 2019 and ensure its implementation in true spirit.

Iftikhar Malik said that the group believed in serving the business community and it was secret behind their landmark success. He said that all the small chambers and associations have entrusted on FPCCI elections. He hoped that the new office bearers would remain engaged to resolve problems of business community.

On this occasion, patron-in-chief of the UBG SM Muneer said that the competition was beauty of election and opponents were also our brothers. He attributed the UBG win to efforts of youth and business women. He congratulated the elected candidates and hoped the group would remain dedicated for serving the business community. President-elect Engr Daro Khan attributed his success to SM Muneer and Iftikhar Malik, who supported during entire election campaign. He said that the economy was facing depleting foreign exchange reserves, high inflation, falling rupee value and trade deficit. He said that the business community should unit to resolve such challenges.

He said that FPCCI under the leadership of UBG had made the federation corruption-free and hoped that new body would follow the footmarks.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Saturday felicitated the newly-elected president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry Engineer Daroo Khan and other body members.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that candidates for the FPCCI elections-2018 deserve appreciation for becoming part of a democratic process and also for ensuring a good atmosphere for the elections of FPCCI.”

Almas Hyder said that clean sweep at FPCCI with a thumping majority clearly reflects the confidence of business community in judicious policies being followed by the UBG leadership Iftikhar Ali Malik, SM Muneer and others.

He said that credit of historic success goes to the top leadership of the group for working day and night for the betterment and welfare of the business community. He hoped that FPCCI president-elect Enginner Darood Khan and other body members will take up the issues, being faced by the business community, with the government.