QUETTA - At least eight persons were injured in a clash between two groups at Allah Abad area of Sibi district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans attacked each other with sticks and punches after exchanging harsh words at Chamra Factory near Allah Abad.

As a result, eight of them received injuries.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid where the victims were identified as Ramzan, Muhammad Akhtar, Ashiq, Ijaz Ahmed, Abdul Malik, Baaz Muhammad, Mateen and Gull Noor.

Levies force on information reached the site and started investigation.

Meanwhile, as many as five people sustained injuries in a clash between two groups over a land dispute at Spiny Road area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, two rival groups attacked each other over a land dispute at Killi Shekh Hussaini near Spiny Road.

As a consequence, five of them suffered wounds and were rushed to Civil Hospital for medical aid.

The identity of victims could not be ascertained so far. Police registered a case and started investigation.