Share:

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will continue providing free education to jail inmates all over the country, so as to fulfil its social responsibly.

The jail inmates can get them enrolled in Matric and FA programs in Semester Spring 2020 for which admission is going to start from January 15.

The AIOU has recently upgraded educational facilities for the prisoners. They are not required to pay any fee, relating to registration, admission, examination, degree or tuition during the imprisonment. Text books also provided to them free of charge.

The prisoners’ education’s plan is being implemented in support of the relevant jail authorities.

AIOU offers education to prisoners from Matric to Bachelors levels. According to an official of AIOU, their regional offices all over the country remain in contact with the jail authorities to facilitate the prisoners in carrying out their education.

This is University’s consistent effort to upgrade the existing facilities for prisoners, in light of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on jails’ reforms and in accordance with directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib.

The teaching and examination arrangements for the prisoners are also being expanded and streamlined accordingly.

On the advice of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the University also provided academic books to the jail authorities for their library.

Apart from educating prisoners, they also provide free education to visually impaired persons, drops-out girls, and the transgender community, the official added.