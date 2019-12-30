Share:

LAHORE - Omer Jawad, Romail Shahid and Eshal Sajjad clinched the Quaid e Azam Day Junior Tennis Championship 2019 U-10, U-8 and U-6 titles after defeating their respective opponents in the final played here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh e Jinnah on Sunday.

In U-10 category, Omer Jawad played superb tennis against Imail Aftab and won the title by beating his opponent by 8-7. The U-8 category saw Romail Shahid struggling hard to beat Aahil by 15-7, 15-7. Both the players played well against each other and in the end, Romail prevailed over his opponent and outplayed him to clinch the title. In U-6, one of the promising and emerging talent Eshal Sajjad of APS Garrison Junior Academy, annexed another title of the year, altogether 15th gold medal in 2019. Eshal was in sublime form and displayed high-quality tennis to overpower Ehsan Bari with a score of 10-6, 10-3. Eshal also won silver medal in U-8 category.

PLTA Senior Vice President Afzal Shareef graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and he, along with PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up. Also present on the occasion were players and their families and tennis lovers. Rashid Malik said that this event was a part of their intiative of promoting tennis at grassroots level. “Like last year, this year too, we conducted a record number of tennis tournaments and also received the best unit award from Pakistan Tennis Federation. The entire credit goes to all-out support of PLTA Chairman Rao Iftikhar and President Dr Raheel, who are keen supporter of tennis and want to see this beautiful game flourish in every corner of the province,” Malik concluded.