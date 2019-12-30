Share:

SUKKUR - At least three children were killed while their father and one brother sustained severe wounds as roof of a house collapsed in Sukkur Sunday.

According to details, the mishap took place in Pathan Colony when a roof of dilapidated house caved in, killing13-year-old Naheed, nine-year-old Benazir and six-year-old Waseem and injuring their father and one brother.

Receiving information about the incident, the security personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

