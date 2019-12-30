Share:

PESHAWAR - On recommendation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), a committee was constituted to press the government to expedite work on the under-construction Peshawar Expo Centre, a project of federal ministry of commerce. The decision was taken during a meeting of Board of Directors (BoD) of Pakistan Expo Centers Private Limited under chairmanship of the BoD member, Syed Yawar Ali.

The aforementioned committee would be consisting of high officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa industries department, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Lahore Expo Centre. According to press release issued here on Sunday, the meeting in which the decision of taking up the matter of Peshawar Expo Center was also attended by the SCCI Acting President Shahid Hussuain, Secretary Industries, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mian Khalidullah Jan, Additional Secretary Industries, Government of Punjab, Ms Rafia Secretary Industries Government of Baluchistan, Ghulam Baloch.

Following the recommendation presented by SCCI Acting President, Shahid Hussain, the meeting has approved formation of the proposed body, which will be supervised by the SCCI.

The Peshawar Expo Centre will be established in the city on pattern of Lahore Expo Centre, with aim to facilitate business community as well as to provide international standard infrastructure for the promotion of economic activities through trade exhibitions, consumer fairs and conferences.

Shahid Hussain while speaking during the meeting said the Peshawar Expo Centre is dire need of the hour, which will not only promote manufacturing products by exhibitions, but it will give boost to trade and economic activities and enhance trade with neighbouring countries. He urged the federal and provincial government to remove hurdles in this important project. The SCCI Acting chief said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly its Peshawar city was the gateway to enhance mutual trade relations with Afghanistan and rest of Central Asian Republic countries.

He said KP business community has played pivotal economic development of the country, so he demanded of the government to extend maximum relief to the terrorism and BRT affected traders. It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had initiated work on Peshawar Expo Centre a two year back in order to provide ease to traders and facilitate business communities of the area.