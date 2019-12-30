Share:

SIALKOT - As many as six unidentified armed motorcyclists on Sunday got freed three accused from the police custody during an ambush on Sialkot city’s busiest Khawaja Safdar Road here.

The accused got their accomplices freed from the police custody a day after their arrest.

According to police sources, the Muradpur Police had arrested three accused killers - Imran, Sufiyan and Tazeem in a triple murder case.

On Sunday, the police produced the accused in a local magisterial court and got their three-day long physical remand for further investigation into the triple murder case.

The police were escorting back the accused to the Muradpur police station in a police van. Police officials said that as the police van, carrying the notorious accused, reached Khawaja Safdar Road in Sialkot city, six unidentified armed accused, riding motorcycles, intercepted the police team. They fired gunshots on the police van and got the three accused Imran, Sufiyan and Tazeem freed from police custody. They fled away with their freed accomplices towards an unknown location. The Muradpur Police had arrested accused Imran, Sufiyan and Tazeem in a triple murder case, but their unidentified armed accomplices got them freed from police custody. The police van was also damaged in the ambush by the attackers. The freed accused had killed three persons (a local trader and his two sons) on resistance during a dacoity at their electronics shop in Muradpur-Sialkot on December 02, 2017 (more than two years ago).

Meanwhile, Sialkot District Police Officer Capt (r) Mustansar Feroz has taken very serious notice of the incident.

The DPO said that special teams, headed by local senior police officials, have been formed to ensure early arrest of the culprits. He said that the freed accused would be arrested again along with their accomplices.

The accused were also wanted by the police in several other dacoity and robbery cases, said the DPO.

PASSENGERS PROTEST AT SIAL

The passengers and their attendants lodged a strong protest at Sialkot International Airport against Sharjah based Air Arabia Airline for taking off its direct international passenger flight from Sialkot to Sharjah by leaving about two dozens passengers at Sialkot airport here .

The protesting passengers including women and children said that they had confirmed tickets to travel to Sharjah, but the flight was taken off before the scheduled time given on the tickets. They added that the airline has changed the schedule of this flight but it did not inform the passenger. Due to which, the passengers remained stranded at this airport in such cold, dense foggy and misty weather as weather as well.

NEWBORN BABY BOY DIE OF COLD

A newly-born baby boy died of severe cold after some unidentified accused threw him at heaps of garbage in Pasrur city’s congested Tajpura locality here. Rescuers of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy. Police have started investigation.