DERA GHAZI KHAN - As many as 429 police personnel will perform security duty on new year night besides Police Quami Razakar (PQR) in the region. A spokesperson for Regional Police Officer (RPO) said that District Police Officers (DPOs) of four districts briefed on the arrangements. He stated that Christian community would organize 36 programmes for which seven gazetted police officers, four inspectors, 22 SIs, 41 ASIs, 37 head Constables, 266 constables, 52 lady constables and 70 PQRs had been deputed. Exactly 39 pickets would be established in the four district including DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur where 269 personnel would perform duty, the spokesperson said adding that 54 policemen would patrol on the night. The RPO, Faisal Rana expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, he informed. A control room had also been set up at RPO office in this connection, he added.

RPO terminates 2 SIs on faulty investigation, illegal detention

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Faisal Rana on Tuesday dismissed two sub inspectors (SIs) from services on faulty investigation into martyred police constable case and death of a citizen in illegal detention in another case.

Police sources said that SI, Jam Sajjad, was terminated after the allegations against him proved in an inquiry. He had allegedly changed the facts in a case of martyred constable, Muhammad Farooq who embraced shahadat in 2019 during an encounter with dacoits, they said and added that the murderers were released on account of faulty investigation. The incident took place in limits of Seetpur police station in Muzaffargarh and a case was launched under anti terrorism act, they informed. In another case of death of a citizen in unlawful confinement, the RPO dismissed In Charge CIA Staff.