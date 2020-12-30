Share:

Another lady doctor was laid to rest in Peshawar on Wednesday after she fell prey to the coronavirus just like her husband who had also died of the infection some days back.

Dr Khola Jabeen was a radiologist and working at a private health facility in University Town, said the Provincial Doctors’ Association which added that the number of doctors dying of the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reached 40. The virus has also claimed the lives to two medical students.

According to the Provincial Doctors’ Association, Dr Khola was being treated in the intensive care unit of Hayatabad Medical Complex for the last one month. She had been placed on a ventilator due to her critical condition.

But it is really a tragic story as her husband Dr Iqrar Hussain Zaidi had earlier died of the virus a few days back.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Doctors’ Association said the funeral prayers for Dr Khola were offered on Tuesday at 6pm.