LAHORE -For the last many years, Dar Hockey Academy has been serving as the biggest reservoir of players in Pakistan at all the tiers including national team, national age group sides and domestic teams. The Lahore-based academy grooms talent scouted from across the country. For international exposure, the academy has gone on six tours of leading European hockey nations, Holland, Belgium and Germany, besides visiting Asian hockey powers India and Malaysia. In recognition of its immense services to Pakistan hockey, Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) CEO Tayyab Ikram has announced that the Dar HA would be granted affiliation to the AHF, which entails it to various benefits. The AHF would facilitate the academy in arranging its training tours to the member countries and may also send qualified coaches/trainers to the academy for a certain period. Likewise, academy’s coaches could attend the AHF’s courses. Tayyab also donated Rs 500,000 to Dar Academy from his own pocket, apart from two goalkeeper kits. Dar Academy’s President Tauqeer Dar thanked Tayyab for his generous support.