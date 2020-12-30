Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to give tough time to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government by taking part in senate elections. According to details, a high level meeting of PML-N leadership was held. Sources revealed that attendants of the session were in favor of contesting Senate elections and challenging government. Majority of the attendants expressed concerns over attitude of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

However, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced that his party will participate in the Senate elections and face the PTI government in the assemblies. On Tuesday, while holding a press conference in Karachi, Bilawal told that the party’s CEC had approved that all assembly members would submit their resignations to party leadership by December 31. However, the decisions of the CEC would be presented to PDM as well.

PPP would stay in the assemblies and and give tough timeto the government in the Senate elections. “PDM can win if it contests the Senate elections together”, he said. Bilawal demand that Prime Minister Imran Khan should resign by January 31, otherwise, he will be ousted. The PPP Chairman also condemned the arrest of Khawaja Asif by NAB during the press conference.It was earlier reported through sources that PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) decided the option of resigning from assemblies would only be considered after former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif returned to the country.

The members of the PPP CEC, while taking a clear and unequivocal stand, said that the party cannot follow anyone’s dictation. Sources informed that the meeting decided to take part in the Senate elections and by-polls to give tough time to the government. The participants of the huddle said that the party cannot be made a new Pakistan National Alliance (PNA), adding that the PPP is the only party that is ready for politics of resistance and long march.The participants further said, “Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan and be part of the long march and the option of resignations could only be considered on the return of the PML-N supremo".