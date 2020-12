Share:

On Wednesday, two newly-appointed additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) took charge of their office after an oath ceremony.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah administered the oath to the newly appointed judges — Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar.

The legal association from IHC and the district bar were present oh the occasion.

The notification regarding the appointment of the judges had been issued by Ministry of Law and Justice yesterday.