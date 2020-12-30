Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its verdict in a petition of Najam Sethi challenging a notice to the journalist to vacate Lok Virsa display centre located at F-6 super market.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Fiaz Ahmad Jandran conducted hearing of the petition filed by Sethi through his counsel Idrees Ashraf Advocate and reserved its judgment after hearing the arguments of both the sides.

According to the notice issued by the Lok Virsa, the building of Lok Virsa display centre was illegally occupied by Najam Sethi as the agreement between M/s. Vanguard Books (Pvt) Lahore and National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) expired on 28 February 2020.

During the hearing, Sethi’s counsel raised objections over the reply submitted by the Lok Virsa’s counsel Ali Gohar Durrani in a petition of Sethi challenging a notice to the journalist to vacate Lok Virsa display centre located at F-6 super market.