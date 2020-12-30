Share:

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Khateeb of Lahore’s famous Badshahi Mosque, appointed as new chairman of Ruet-e Halal Committee, as notification was issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Mufti Muneeb has been replaced by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. The development comes as part of a major reshuffle in the 19-member committee.

Representatives of the Suparco, Science and Technology Ministry were present in the committee too. Mufti Rehman has headed the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for a long time. The committee has had the final word regarding announcement of the start or end of Islamic months, which specifies dates for major festivals such as Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha.

The Rehman-led committee had been at loggerheads with Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry over the issue. The minister had reiterate called for the dissolution of the committee.