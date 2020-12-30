Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that there was no pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel.

In a statement, he said Pakistan’s stance on Israel is clear and Islamabad is stick to it. Qureshi said the Pakistan Democratic Movement was misusing the Israel issue despite the government’s clear position. “Pakistan is not facing any pressure to recognize Israel,” he added.

The FM said the opposition’s narrative to bring the government under pressure had become ineffective. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed public support and “why should he resign on the desire of the PDM.”

He said Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud accompanied by a delegation will visit Pakistan soon to meet Pakistani leadership and discuss topics pertaining to bilateral issues, and the latest updates on the Middle East as well as the region.

The Kingdom’s Foreign Minister will be joined by Saudi businessmen and companies. Abdulaziz Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister will also be accompanying the delegation. “Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations are further strengthening. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deep, historical and fraternal ties,” Qureshi said. Earlier, the FM said Pakistan had made it clear to the United Arab Emirates that Islamabad cannot recognize Israel until a “concrete and permanent settlement” of the Palestinian issue.

Saudi FM to visit Pakistan soon

The UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco have recently established diplomatic and economic relations with Israel. Some other Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, were also weighing options, according to media reports.

This month, Pakistan repaid second tranche of a $3 billion loan given by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2018. With the latest repayment, Islamabad has so far repaid $2 billion of the total debt and the third, and last, tranche is expected to be returned in January 2021. China came to Pakistan's rescue by providing $1 billion credit twice this year so Islamabad could repay the Saudi loan.

FM Qureshi said India was using its land against Pakistan. He said India was training terrorists and sponsoring banned organizations. “The EU DisinfoLab has unveiled India's nefarious designs about Pakistan,” he pointed out.