ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday agreed to accelerate efforts to materialise multibillion dollars proposed Trans-Afghan railway line project “Mazar-e-Sharif–Kabul–Peshawar.”

This was agreed during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the visiting Uzbekistan’s Minister for Transport Makhkamov Ilkham. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to forge closer ties with Central Asia with primary focus on promotion of trade, investments, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

He particularly, highlighted the importance of joint efforts to promote regional connectivity for economic growth and development of the region saying that Pakistani seaports provide a great opportunity to Central Asian States for access to the Indian Ocean.

Imran Khan supported Uzbekistan’s efforts to secure financing for the project by signing Joint Appeal Letter addressed to the heads of various International Financial Institutions by Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and underscored that an inclusive and broad-based political solution would help establishment of durable peace and stability and contribute to regional connectivity progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, matters relating to bilateral relations, regional connectivity, and peace and security in the region were discussed. The Prime Minister underscored Pakistan’s fraternal ties with Uzbekistan based on common religious, historic and cultural bonds and reaffirmed the commitment to further deepen bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

He recalled his last meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and stated that Pakistan looks forward to his visit at the earliest convenience.

The Uzbek Minister conveyed the cordial greetings and best wishes of the Uzbek President and noted that President Mirziyoyev is looking forward to visiting Pakistan. On behalf of President Mirziyoyev, he also reiterated the invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Uzbekistan. He also reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s desire to have deeper bilateral trade and economic ties as well as enhanced connectivity with Pakistan.

The Minister for Railways Mr. Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and Advisor for Commerce Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood were present during the meeting. The Uzbek Minister for Transport is on a one-day visit to Islamabad to discuss in detail rail and road cooperation from Central Asia to Pakistani seaports.

In a related development, the visiting Afghanistan’s Minister for Commerce and Industry had a meeting with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi here Tuesday and discussed issues related to bilateral trade and enhancing cooperation through the ports between the two countries.

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi informed Afghan Minister Nisar Ahmad about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of improving relations with Afghanistan. They reaffirmed developing strong ties between the two brotherly countries and discussed enhancing cooperation on maritime issues.

The Afghanistan minister expressed keen interest in utilizing Gwadar Port while Ali Zaidi spoke about Pakistan’s desire to access the Central Asian markets via Afghanistan.

Nisar Ahmad Faizi thanked Ali Zaidi for receiving him and looked forward to greater cooperation between the two countries in all spheres.