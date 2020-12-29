Share:

ISLAMABAD- The palm oil imports increased by 29.40 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year against the imports of the same period of last year. The palm oil imports during July-November (2020-21) were recorded at $876.016 million against the imports of $676.977 million during July-November (2019-20), showing an increase of 29.40 per cent, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 1,333,423 metric tons of palm oil during the period under review as compared to the imports of 1,230,502 metric tons last year, showing an increase of 8.36 per cent. On the other hand, the soyabean oil imports also increased by 21.76 per cent by going up from $39.677 million last year to $48.310 during the current fiscal year. In terms of quantity, the soyabean oil imports increased from 57,553 metric tons to 72,756 metric tons, showing an increase of 26.42 per cent. Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the palm oil imports increased by 25.04 per cent in November 2020 as compared to the imports of November 2019. The palm oil imports were recorded at $213.049 million in November 2020 against the imports of $170.391 million in November 2019, the PBS data revealed. On a month-on-month basis, the palm oil imports into the country increased by 153.75 per cent in November 2020 when compared to the imports of 83.959 million in October 2020.