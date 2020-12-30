Share:

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will conduct protest rally in Bahawalpur on January 03.

PDM members including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Yousuf Raza Gillani and Maryam Nawaz will lead the rally.

According to the sources, the protest rally under PDM will take place in Bannu on January 6 while Maulana Fazlur Rehman will conduct it.

The protest rallies will be arranged in Malakand on January, 11 Loralai on January 143 and Tharparkar on January 16. Moreover the protest rallies will also be carried out in Sargodha on January 23, Sialkot on January 30 and Faisalabad on January 31.