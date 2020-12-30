Share:

PML-N held an emergency meeting following the arrest of Khawaja Asif today (Thursday).

The meeting was held under Rana Sana Ullah in Model Town Lahore. The meeting will discuss matter of more arrests by Chairman NAB after the arrest of Khawaja Asif.

In further agendas, the responsibilities will be assigned to the leaders in connection with PDM protest rallies in Punjab,. Deadline for tendering resignations will also come under discussion. Diverse proposal will be evolved for making anti government movement a success.

Bilawal Bhutto condemns Khawaja Asif arrest

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif by NAB in assets beyond means case.

Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP not believe in political victimization and arrests. He added that the politics of revenge is very harmful and against the integrity of Pakistan.