Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said PPP backtracked the Pakistan Democratic narrative while all powers to making decisions in PPP rest with Asif Ali Zardari and nothing is in the powers of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“ PPP has decided to contest coming Senate polls and it will participate in by polls as well. Now they should abandon parrot like repetition of resignations and not to cut jokes with the nation”, he said on Wednesday.

Speaking on that Prime Minister's (PM) demanded resignation till January 31 he conveyed " I am saying today too that PM Imran Khan will not resign at their behest . Imran Khan is an elected PM and he enjoys the mandate and trust of the people.

The factual position is this PPP will never sacrifice Sindh government. Had they been sincere in tendering resignations they would have not expressed desire to contest by polls. People of different mindset are assembled in PDM to rid of cases and get NRO.

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Usman Buzdar said that opposition malicious narrative has failed terribly. Opposition depicts no program. Their unnatural alliance is going to be disintegrated soon, he remarked.

He said that he observed the opposition is stained with corruption, the PDM can not befool people.

"Opposition parties are out to stall the development of country. The attitude of opposition is fully undemocratic. The corrupt elements are seized with desire to secure looted money. Those who have indulged in corruption will not be allowed to hinder the journey of country's development." he added.