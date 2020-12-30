Share:

KARACHI - Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that Public Private Partnership (PPP), NICVD, SIUT, Thar Coal, SRB and Sindh Education Foundation are successful projects of the provincial government.

He said this in meeting with a delegation of Specialised Training (Police Service of Pakistan) who called on him on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by IG Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Maher, Additional Chief Secretary Sindh Muhammad Usman Chachar and other officers of Planning & Development, Finance, and Energy Department Government of Sindh. The delegation of Specialised Training Police Service of Pakistan was briefed on law and order, finance department and mega projects of Karachi.

Speaking during the meeting, Mumtaz Ali Shah said that power generation from Thar Coal is a successful project and power is also being supplied from wind corridors. He said that a number of projects have been launched for the welfare of the people in Thar including achieving Islamkot Sustainable Development Goals, Installation of RO plant in Thar, Model Village and other projects have been completed. The CS said further that law and order has been restored in Karachi and now work is being done on the city’s infrastructure. The restoration of peace has boosted educational, cultural and commercial activities in the city. He informed the delegation that Rs232.94 crore has been earmarked for 2,246 development projects in the year 2020-21.

Mumtaz Shah said that with the help of international financial institutions in Karachi city, work on Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project, CLICK, Karachi Water Sewerage Improvement Project, BRT and other projects are being expedited.

KU, SECP ink MoU to initiate joint research projects

The Department of Psychology University of Karachi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Self Empowerment Centre Pakistan (SECP) to initiate joint research projects development, education, training, and dissemination of knowledge on a long term basis.

KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Director SECP Dr Yasmeen Khan inked the MoU in a ceremony at the KU VC Secretariat, said a spokesperson of the KU on Tuesday. The MoU envisages that the KU and SECP would jointly work to promote and transfer knowledge and information sharing, including the areas of mental health, psychology, psychiatry, and the promotion of a healthier society. The KU and SECP have agreed to launch product development activities, industry visits, joint seminars, conferences, student’s job support, internship for students, student scholarships, placing SECP experts on departmental advisory boards, special lectures, and training sessions by SECP and department of psychology, educational material development, course content, structure, and delivery, sponsored research projects, analytical facilities for the department’s students and the faculty.