RAWALPINDI - The virtual education conference organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will be held on January 12, 2021. Briefing the journalists about the conference, Chamber President Muhammad Nasir Mirza on Tuesday said that the aim of the conference titled, “Virtual Educon 2021” was to highlight the challenges facing the education sector due to the COVID-19, future challenges, emerging trends and problems faced by students, teachers and finding their solutions.

The Rawalpindi Chamber has always been pushing for the betterment of Industry Academy Linkages, he added.