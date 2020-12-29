Share:

ISLAMABAD-Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Khan Afridi wants to set up a cricket academy in Kashmir as he is keen to bring the Kashmiri kids to the game of cricket.

Addressing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) here at a local hotel on Tuesday, Afridi said he has been a part of many leagues but he is eager to be a part of KPL. “I will try my best to do as much as I can for KPL. My heart wants me to play with every KPL franchise. The condition I have put on myself for playing in KPL is that a cricket academy will be set up in Kashmir,” he said.

“I request everyone to fully support KPL. Apart from sports, I will also work in Kashmir in terms of health sector. If matches are held inside Kashmir, it will benefit from it. It is an honor for me to be a brand ambassador of the league. I will bring Kashmiri kids to cricket and will set up a cricket academy there. My foundation will support good talent,” he said. Terming Kashmir a ‘Heaven on Earth’, the all-rounder said: “India has crossed all levels of oppression in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). We should raise our voice if we see injustice happening anywhere in the world. The time will surely come when Kashmiris will be free. It is the responsibility of the rulers to raise their voice again and again for the rights of Kashmiris.”

Speaking on the occasion, KPL Chairman Arif Malik said trials for the league would be held on January 5 in Mirpur, January 6 in Bagh and January 7 in Muzaffarabad. “Thousands of youngsters will take part in the trials. Through KPL, young players will play in the domestic team and then in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Fundraising will also be held during KPL,” he said.

“KPL aims to align the societal development with the cricketing activity creating a platform which would positively encompass the people and land of Kashmir. KPL signed MOU with the Shahid Afridi foundation with the aim of transforming the lives of unprivileged communities. We already have Afridi on board as our brand ambassador for the League and he already has a personal association and empathy for Kashmir and its people,” he added.

KPL CEO Ch Shahzad Akhtar also shared his thoughts and highlighted the importance of KPL for the Kashmiri Community and said this would be a landmark event for the region. Other designated guests included Adil Waheed – Owner Mirpur Royal, Muhammad Arshad Khan Tanoli – Owner Muzaffarabad Tigers, Samar Abbas – Member Advisory Council KPL, Amir Nawab – Director Cricket Operations and Tanveer Mughal – Manager Cricket Operations KPL.