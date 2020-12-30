Share:

LAHORE - Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Tuesday has approved the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDSs) for the dialysis centres. Convener TAC Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf Nizami presided over the meeting, which was held at the University of Health Sciences (UHS). The meeting also sent draft MSDSs for the psychiatric and addiction treatment and rehabilitation facilities to experts for their analyses and suggestions. Prof Nizami lauded role of the TAC, and appreciated its members for consultations on the MSDSs. Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmed thanked the TAC members, and gave a detailed overview of the Commission, and highlighted salient features of the MSDSs for dialysis centres, and draft MSDSs for the psychiatric and addiction treatment and rehabilitation facilities. He expressed his resolve for implementing PHC’s regulatory framework and MSDSs for patient safety.