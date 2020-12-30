Share:

MULTAN - Another three patients fell prey to coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 351 since March this year. Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that M. Ramazan (81), Qubra Bibi (61), and M.Jamil Iqbal (65) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital. M Ramazan and Qurba Bibi belonged to Muzaffargarh while M. Jamil hailed from Layyah,he informed. Fifty-nine patients were positive and 14 were suspected out of total 119 cases, he stated. As many as twenty positive patients were serious whereas three among them were on invasive ventilator, he concluded.

MDA erases under-construction building

Multan Development Authority on Tuesday erased a three-storey under construction building without required approval by the authority concerned. Building Inspector, Saif ur Rehman informed that all construction material was took into custody and a show cause was also served on the plaza owner. Further, he said that approval of any commercial unit to be compulsory in seven days, otherwise it would be deemed as punishable act. He said there was zero-tolerance-order given out by Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood against any of the unlawful construction across the division. Meanwhile, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel directed officers to establish labs at district level for rearing of friendly pests. With the help of friendly pests, other dangerous pests will be abolished, he said this while chairing a meeting to review cotton calendar.

He stated off-season management of cotton was of vital importance. He also directed officials to ensure implementation on cotton calendar as it would help achieve bumper production by abolishing threat of pink bollworm and white flies. He also stressed upon cotton scientist to prepare climate resistant varieties. Data of different varieties sown at different times and complete record right from sowing to picking of cotton should be maintained, said Saqib. The farmers should be imparted complete guidance, he added. On this occasion, cotton scientists Dr Zahid, Dr Sagheer, Dr Iqbal Bandesha, Dr Shafqat Saeed and others were also present.