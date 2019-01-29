Share:

Karachi-Rigo’s Chimney Cakes officially launches their first flagship store at Bahadurabad, Karachi. Offering a wide variety of authentic hungarian delights ranging from Kürtőskalác, pretzels, sandwiches, coffee art, hot chocolate and many more.

The recipe of Kürtőskalács (the Hungarian chimney cake) dates back to the 14th century. Cooked on an open-coal fire, rotisserie-style, the chimney cakes are grilled rather than baked.

The Rigo’s fantasy tale narrates that the Rigos family decided to spread some hand-made joy in the sub-freezing temperature of Hungary by creating Chimney Cakes. These cakes became known for their crunchy caramelised exterior and soft chewy centre. They are usually coated with cinnamon and walnuts and filled to the brim with chocolate and ice cream.

Talking about the brand and what customers can expect, the owner Usman Tahir comments: “Rigo’s is basically bringing a number of authentic delicious recipes from Hungary all the way to Pakistan. We aim to provide good quality products with value for money. Everything in the menu is affordable because we at Rigo’s believe that the joy and the happiness you get from these delights tastes best when shared. We would love to involve our customers and therefore are providing a live experience for all those who visit our store. You can experience the making of the chimney cakes at the outlet. The vision is to make Rigo’s a part of the Pakistani pop culture. The chimney cakes might originally be a traditional product of Budapest but we do hope to eventually spread the joy of these Hungarian delights all over Pakistan and not just limit to Karachi.”

Rigo’s Chimney Cakes will also be introducing for the very first time in Pakistan, pretzels and coffee art. Sharing details about what the menu will consist of, Tahir further added, “At Rigo’s we are serving Chimney cakes both sweet and savoury, Hungarian cakes, hot chocolates. For the first in Pakistan we will be introducing pretzels and coffee art. The way coffee art works is, you can share with us any picture or your selfie and our team will print it out on your coffee or hot chocolate. For now customers will have to drop by our outlet to try out some Rigo’s but hopefully in the near future we will also be providing home delivery services.”