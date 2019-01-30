Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is in Oman on a two-day visit to the country, met with Omani Minister of Royal Office General Sultan bin Mohammed al-Naamani in Muscat on Wednesday.

Both dignitaries discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest. Situation in the region also came under discussion during the meeting.

Talking to him, the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood said Pakistan and Oman enjoy historical brotherly relations. He will also attend Pak-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission meeting.

Representatives of various departments from both countries will also attend the meeting.

Earlier upon his arrival in Muscat, Qureshi was received at the airport by his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi and senior officials of the Omani Foreign Ministry.