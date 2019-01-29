Share:

GUJRANWALA-Federal Finance Minister Asad Umer claimed on Tuesday that the PTI government has introduced many economic reforms which will not only provide relief to the business community, but will flourish industry in the country, leading to enhanced exports.

Finance Minister Asad Umer expressed this while talking to a delegation of Gujranwala industrialists including chairman one unity founders group of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry Malki Zaheerul Haq, chamber president Asim Anees, Ali Ashraf Mughal and others.

The federal minister said that as a result of economic reforms Pakistan will emerge as “Asian tiger” soon. On the request of the delegation, the minister agreed to visit Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry on February 15, 2019.

DC INSPECTS DHQ HOSPITAL

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital and inspected different wards. During the visit, the DC inspected trauma centre, ICU, surgical, OPD and cardiac ward where she enquired from the patients about the facilities being provided by the hospital administration. DHQ Hospital MS Dr Sohail briefed the DC about machinery and other facilities being provided to patients free of cost.

The DC directed the doctors and paramedical staff to deal the patients in a polite manner and provided them all medicines and test facilities free of cost. The DC expressed her satisfaction over the security and cleanliness arrangements in DHQ hospital.

ACE recovers Rs9m from

accused contractor

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities have recovered Rs9 million from a contractor and deposited the amount in national treasury.

ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid told the media that on the applications of various citizens belonging to Narowal, the ACE arrested three accused including a contractor for corruption and using low standard material in a road construction.

During investigation, it was proved that contractor had used low standard material in the construction of the road which caused huge loss to government exchequer. An ACE team recovered Rs9 million from contractor Ghulam Nabi and deposited the money in national treasury.