National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that the lawmakers were elected in the Provincial Assemblies, National Assembly and Senate by the masses so that legislation may be made in accordance with their wishes.

He expressed these views while talking to senators, members of national assembly, minister and members of provincial assembly belonging to KPK who called him at Parliament House.

The speaker said that masses have elected us to bring welfare in their lives, to create peaceful society and to improve the economy of the country.

He said that those nations cannot not be developed who do not create circumstances for peaceful living for people of their country.

He further said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bring development across the four provinces and it will also generate employment opportunities.

The members of National and Provincial Assemblies should put forth suggestions to trickle down the effects of CPEC at the lowest ebb.

He further added that by giving legal rights and autonomy to smaller provinces, we will eliminate the deprivation the people of these provinces and consequently they will play their role in the development and advancement of the country.

Asad Qaiser said that the whole nation has rendered a lot of sacrifice in the war against terrorism. He also mentioned that there is not a single home in KPK which was not affected economically and socially by the war against terrorism.

He also mentioned that the nation has encountered the war against terrorism bravely; subsequently Pakistan is respected and known as a peace loving country in the whole world.

On this occasion, the Minister of Finance KPK Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra briefed the participants regarding the Net Hydel Profit which is rewarded to KPK. The participants also mentioned that KPK has lot of tourist places and it needs the attention of the federal as well provincial government.

They also put forth suggestions for masses friendly legislation and for the progress of the provinces.