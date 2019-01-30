Share:

LAHORE - The special medical board set up by the Punjab Government, will examine former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday (today).

The board will visit Kot Lakhpat Jail where physical check up of Nawaz Sharif will be carried out. According to reports, the board comprises Dr Hamid Sharif Khan, Assistant Professor, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology; Dr Muhammad Talha bin Nazir, Assistant Professor, Electro Physiology, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Dr Sajjad Ahmad, Associate Professor, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Brig Dr Abdul Hamid Siddiqi, Classified Cardiologist, Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National Institute of Heart Diseases, and Brig Dr Azmat Hayat, Classified Electro Physiologist, Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National Institute of Heart Diseases, Rawalpindi. Reports say the board, after examination, will recommend treatment to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is serving seven-year jail in Al-Azizia Mills case at the moment.