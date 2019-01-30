Share:

PESHAWAR:- Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly, Haji Fida Muhammad Nishad has urged the authorities of national flag carrier-PIA to reduce fares for domestic flights to Skardu and Gilgit. The GB assembly speaker in letter to Air Marshal Arshad Malik, chief of PIA, has said that PIA flights fares to Skardu and Gilgit were comparatively high as compared to other cities of the country and were not affordable for the poor people of the region. Thus, he said there was a need for revising fares to those domestic destinations downward to a affordable level. He said that since the construction work on Gilgit-Skardu road was ongoing, its people were compelled to opt for travelling by air.