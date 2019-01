Share:

Lahore - The Punjab government has appointed 37 parliamentary secretaries, says a notification issued by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department on Tuesday. A Sikh MPA, Mahinder Pal Singh, is appointed parliamentary secretary for the first time in Punjab while not a single woman lawmaker is on the list. Other secretaries are Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Malik Taimoor Masood, Ijaz Khan, Raja Yawar Kamal Khan, Mian Akhtar Hayat, Faisal Farooq Cheema, Fateh Khaliq, Shakeel Shahid, Khayal Ahmad, Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Umer Aftab, Nazir Ahmad Chohan, Tariq Abdullah, Aamir Nawaz Khan, Rai Zahoor Ahmad, Amin Zulqarnain, Raza Hussain Bukhari, Ashraf Khan Rind, Shahabuddin Khan, M Tahir, Mohayuddin Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Mamoon Tarar, Ch Muhammad Adnan, Nadeem Quraishi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Saleem Sarwar Jaura, Raja Sagheer Ahmad, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Shafique, Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Aown Hameed, Sabtain Raza, Ahmed Shah Khagga, Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani and Taimoor Ali Lall.