In Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), senior APHC leader and the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, while expressing serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners, has demanded their immediate release.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, he called on the authorities to release all political prisoners and to stop the arbitrary detention of political leaders, activists and independent thinkers who demand their fundamental right, the right to self-determination.

He said that the majority of the Kashmiri prisoners has been shifted from the Kashmir valley to various prisons of Jammu region and India in brazen violation of the Geneva Conventions and the verdict of Indian Supreme Court.