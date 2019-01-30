Share:

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday lashed out at Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh for the absence of Investigation Officer (IO) in hearing.

A two-member bench of the SHC heard the petition filed by a citizen, Ghulam Shabir Shaikh against the NAB. The NAB DG appeared before the court but the IO was absent.

The bench remarked that it would issue notice to NAB chairman for appearing before it. This is NAB’s performance that its DG is available but its IO did not appear. The bench remarked that this was the reason that inquiries were getting delayed.

DG NAB Sindh stated that he would take action on this issue. He apologized with the court and said that he will direct the all IOs to ensure their appearance before the court.

The court directed the IO to appear on Thursday, 31st January. The hearing was adjourned till 31st January.