FAISALABAD - A woman attacked with acid received severe injuries here in Saddar police station area on Tuesday. A police spokesman told APP that Ramzana (35), owner of a small food outlet, refused marriage proposal of accused Malik Nadeem several times. On her last refusal he threw acid on her when she was working in her shop in 225-RB Ahmad Nagar. The victim received severe burn injuries and was shifted to DHQ Hospital. The assailant managed to escape from the scene.