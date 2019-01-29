Share:

SIALKOT-A married woman was raped in front of her husband at gunpoint by two accused dacoits during a dacoity incident at their house in village Jamal Jand-Sabzpeer, Pasrur tehsil here late the other night.

According to the FIR, two unidentified armed dacoits stormed into the house, held hostage all the family. Later, the accused tied up Tanveer with ropes and raped his wife Rukhsana Bibi at gunpoint.

Accused dacoits-cum-rapists fled away after looting gold ornaments and thousands of rupees in cash.

The Sabzpeer police have registered a case with no arrest in this regard.