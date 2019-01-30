Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top seed Zeeshan Zeb to face Uzair Shoukat in the finals of the 8th Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash 2019, Under-19 category after carving out contrasting victories in the semi-finals played at Rehana Nazar Squash Complex Rashidabad Tandoallahayar on Tuesday.

In the first semi-final, Zeeshan beat Shehzad Ali Khan 3-0, winning 11-1, 11-8, 11-4. In the second semi-final, Uzair beat Naveed Rehman 11-9, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-5. In the boys’ U-13 semi-finals, Anas Bukhari beat Humam Ahmed 11-9, 11-8, 11-4, while in the second semi-final M Hanif beat Mehmood Mehboob 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7.

In the boys’ U-11 semi-finals, M Zaman beat M Abdullah Arslan 15-13, 11-6, 11-4 and in the second semi-final Obaidullah Afzal beat Saifullah Tareen 11-8, 11-8, 11-5.

In the girls’ U-19 semi-finals, Amna Fayyaz beat Komal Khan 15-13, 11-3, 11-9. In the second semi-final, Noor ul Ain Ejaz beat Ilsa Imran 4-0 retired.